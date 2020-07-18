There is ‘jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh’, says state Congress chief

lucknow

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 07:39 IST

Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Friday expressed shock over two women trying self-immolate themselves outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office and alleged that there was “jungle raj in the state” and “land mafias were ruling the roost”.

In a statement, he said BJP government was not doing justice even to women.

“It has once again been proved that women, Dalits, OBCs and other weaker sections are not safe. The shocking incident outside the CM office in Lok Bhawan exposes Yogi Government. There is jungle raj in the state, land mafias are ruling the roost,” he alleged.

The Congress leader said initial information suggests that the two women were “fed up with the government’s failure in addressing their land-related complaints”. They are said to be from Amethi.

He said that the government must not only address their problems but also bear all expenses of their treatment and bring the guilty to book at the earliest.