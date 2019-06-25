‘Tussle over peanut sharing’ leads to double murder in UP

Tension gripped Shahjahanpur after two people were killed in a clash between two groups on Monday. Police said the clash was result of a spat over sharing of peanuts a couple of days ago.

However, locals said there was tension between the two groups after a girl was harassed two months back. A complaint was made to the police but the matter was allegedly sorted out ‘mutually’.

Four cops have, meanwhile, been suspended for alleged negligence in dealing with the complaint of harassment. Those suspended included sub inspectors Ompal Singh, Himanshu Shukla, head constables Sukendra Pal and Yogesh Kumar of Roza police station.

According to reports, Sonu Kumar and his cousin Mohit were on way to their workplace at Roza town of the district when they were intercepted by their neighbour Santosh Kumar at a petrol pump. Santosh then opened fire at Sonu while Mohit managed to escape and called his relatives, who reached on the spot and attacked Santosh and his friends. Santosh’s brother Mayaprasad later succumbed to injuries in city hospital.

SP Shahjahanpur Shivasimpi Channappa reached the spot with police force and ‘detained’ some locals for interrogation. “So far no one has been arrested. We are interrogating some people. Soon culprits will be behind bars,” said Channappa.

The SP said, “Couple of days back, both groups had an altercation over peanuts sharing at a shop in the town. A case was registered as Sonu’s cousin Vinod received some injuries in the scuffle. Today, Santosh Kumar fired at Sonu while the latter’s relatives thrashed former’s brother to death on the same spot.”

“The matter was sorted out by both parties but still four cops have been suspended the negligence,” the SP said reiterating, “Today’s incident is fallout of a recent tussle over peanuts sharing.”

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 13:19 IST