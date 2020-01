Uddhav to visit Ayodhya on March 7

lucknow

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 21:48 IST

Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will offer prayers at makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya on March 7 along with his son Aaditya, party MPs and ministers of his government.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday announced the Maharashtra CM will visit Ayodhya on March 7 after completion of 100 days of formation of the government.

The daylong visit will be Thackeray’s first to the temple town as Maharashtra chief minister.

Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray had visited Ayodhya on June 16 last year and offered prayers at the makeshift temple.

Party functionaries have already started visiting Ayodhya to oversee arrangements for Uddhav Thackeray’s visit.

Thackeray was sworn-in as the chief minister on November 28, 2019, and the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will complete 100 days in office on March 6.

Thackeray’s maiden visit to Ayodhya was on November 24, 2018.