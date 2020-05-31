Unlock 1 to see intra-state buses, taxis back in Uttar Pradesh, hints Yogi Adityanath

cities

Updated: May 31, 2020 14:57 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday indicated public transport will be allowed but mass gatherings will continue to remain banned in the fifth phase of the lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state.

“We will issue the guidelines for Unlock1 in the state today after 2pm. Intra-state bus and taxi services will resume. Mass gatherings will remain prohibited,” Adityanath said according to news agency ANI.

“Social distancing and masks are mandatory,” he added.

The Union home ministry said on Saturday places of worship, shopping malls, and hotels and restaurants can open from June 8 as it released details of the first of a three-phase plan aimed at lifting stringent restrictions imposed over two months ago.

The plan, called Unlock 1.0, also removes restrictions on inter- and intra-state travel. Lockdown 4.0 ends on Sunday.

The Centre has empowered states and Union territories to identify containment zones in accordance with the health ministry’s guidelines. Local authorities can also identify buffer zones, which are areas adjoining containment zones, and impose restrictions.

Adityanath had welcomed the Centre’s guidelines for Unlock 1 and said the state government would take necessary steps accordingly keeping in view the threat of infection in the fight against Covid-19.

“New guidelines issued under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the nationwide lockdown being enforced in the view of the fight against Covid-19 in a phased manner is a welcome move. The Uttar Pradesh government will take necessary steps keeping in view the threat of corona infection,” Adityanath had tweeted in Hindi on Saturday.

The state government said it will issue its guidelines for the lockdown 5.0 or ‘Unlock 1’ in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines on Sunday.

“We are holding discussions on the Centre’s guidelines and state government will follow them. We will take a call on the issues that have been left to the states and issue the state government’s guidelines on Sunday,” said chief secretary RK Tiwari.

Uttar Pradesh, which is India’s most populous state, reported 262 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease on Saturday, taking the state tally for coronavirus to 7701. There are been 213 deaths in the state so far.

Till now, 4,651 Covid-19 patients have been discharged, including 241 who were discharged on Saturday. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh is 2837.