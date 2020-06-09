e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Unlock 1: UP government asks districts to ensure guidelines are followed

Unlock 1: UP government asks districts to ensure guidelines are followed

Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari also ordered that the congestion on the Noida-Delhi border should be streamlined and vehicle passes should be arranged.

lucknow Updated: Jun 09, 2020 13:25 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Till now, 1,633 trains have arrived in the state bringing home 22.14 lakh migrants from other states
Till now, 1,633 trains have arrived in the state bringing home 22.14 lakh migrants from other states(ANI)
         

The Uttar Pradesh chief secretary on Monday directed district and police officials to hold meetings with owners of malls and restaurants to ensure government’s guideline are followed as the lockdown restrictions are further eased.

Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari also ordered that the congestion on the Noida-Delhi border should be streamlined and vehicle passes should be arranged.

At a high-level meeting, Tiwari asked officials to ensure people wear face masks and follow social distancing, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said.

Officials have been instructed to contact brick kiln owners in every district to ensure that no due of any labourer is pending, Awasthi said,.

Till now, 1,633 trains have arrived in the state bringing home 22.14 lakh migrants from other states, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials that all migrant workers and labourers belonging to Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Odisha still present at state’s brick kilns should be sent homes immediately by coordinating with the kiln owners all over the state.

The additional chief secretary said action was taken against the people belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat in the past, but now almost all of them have been released. People against whom cases were filed will be released on the direction of the court.

tags
top news
‘West Bengal only state where political violence is propagated’: Amit Shah
‘West Bengal only state where political violence is propagated’: Amit Shah
Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘very rare’, WHO says
Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘very rare’, WHO says
No community transmission of Covid-19, say Centre’s officials: Delhi govt
No community transmission of Covid-19, say Centre’s officials: Delhi govt
Coronavirus may’ve been spreading in China since last Aug: Research
Coronavirus may’ve been spreading in China since last Aug: Research
I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
Covid-19: Administrative reforms department limits staff number
Covid-19: Administrative reforms department limits staff number
EXCLUSIVE | ‘I’ve never disclosed this but here’s how Dhoni was picked’
EXCLUSIVE | ‘I’ve never disclosed this but here’s how Dhoni was picked’
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19GSEB Class 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In