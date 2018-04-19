Unnao case: CBI to look into call recordings of accused, girl’s family

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will also include recordings of telephonic conversations of the accused and the rape victim and her family members in its investigation into the Unnao rape case, a senior officer said.

The teenage rape victim from Unnao has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her at his house on June 4 last year.

A CBI officer privy to investigations said the agency was collecting all such recordings that had gone viral on social media.

“All recordings and details are being retrieved from the mobile phones of the accused people, rape victim and her family members. Recordings that are available on social media will also be sent for forensic examination to establish its genuineness,” he said.

He added that at least five such recordings were doing rounds on social media but its authenticity had not been verified as yet.

“The girl’s uncle has assured the CBI that he will hand over the recordings where the MLA and his aides threatened him over the phone,” the officer said.

“One of the telephonic recordings that went viral on social media is between the MLA and the victim’s uncle where the legislator is allegedly asking him to settle the issue through talks,” he said.

Voice recordings and its content would be of great help in understanding the facts in the backdrop of the case, he said, adding that the facts emerging from recordings would be cross-checked with people concerned during interrogation.

The officer said the CBI teams were preparing a questionnaire on the basis of the facts mentioned in recordings to question the accused as well as the victim and her family.

He said two other recordings were between one of the co-accused Awadhesh Awasthi and a girl. “The name of another co-accused Shubham Singh, son of Shashi Singh, is also mentioned in this recording,” the officer said.

Another officer said a separate team of CBI was retrieving call details of multiple mobile numbers of the MLA, his aides, the victim and her family. “Call details of all the accused and the victim are being analysed,” he said.