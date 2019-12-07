Unnao incident: Akhilesh sits on pavement outside Vidhan Bhavan in protest

lucknow

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 16:27 IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav sat on dharna outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow on Saturday to register his protest against the Unnao incident and express grief over the demise of the 24-year-old rape victim who was assaulted and set on fire by five men on Friday night.

Akhilesh reached a locked gate at the Vidhan Bhavan and sat cross-legged on the pavement outside along with SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel and SP UP council member Rajendra Chaudhary. The trio sat there for over 15 minutes.

Speaking to media persons later, Akhilesh said, “What happened in Unnao is not the first such incident under the Bharatiya Janata Party government. The Unnao victim was a brave woman and her last words were that she wanted to live. Today is a black day for us. A daughter of UP had to die for justice. She did not get justice because of the BJP government.”

A day earlier, the former UP CM had demanded that the Yogi government should resign en masse over the assault on the rape victim.

Soon after Akhilesh’s dharna, the Samajwadi Party organised a silent ‘shok sabha’ (condolence meet) at the spot.

This was the first time that Akhilesh held a quiet dharna.

Flashback -- MSY’s silent protest against Maya

SP founder and Akhilesh’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav had also held such silent protests a couple of times. The last time he did so was in January 2010 during Mayawati’s regime in the state.

Mulayam was leading an agitation against the rising prices of essential food items in Uttar Pradesh and sat on a dharna at the Hazratganj crossing, courting arrest.

The night before the dharna, police had cordoned off the roads connecting the Samajwadi Party headquarters at Vikramaditya Marg with its party office in Qaiserbagh.

However, the then SP chief had tricked the police despite the three-tiered barricade. Instead of going in a procession, he went ahead with his SPG commandos in a car. Once he reached the Hazratganj crossing, Mulayam got off his car and sat in the middle of the road. Within minutes, hundreds of party workers converged around him. After sitting on the road for 45 minutes, Mulayam was arrested and escorted away.