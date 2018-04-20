Unnao rape: Court extends Kuldeep Sengar’s CBI remand by 7 days

An Unnao court extended the CBI remand of Kuldeep Sengar, a BJP MLA accused of raping a teenage girl last June, by seven days on Friday evening.

The central investigation agency produced Sengar, who has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, at the designated court number 10 on Friday evening. Special judge (POCSO) Ashutosh Kumar granted the extension of remand after hearing the arguments of special prosecutor Chandrika Bajpai.

The court then directed that Sengar be produced before it at 10 am on April 27. Only CBI officials and the special prosecutor were present at the hearing.

A CBI court in Lucknow had earlier remanded Sengar in the CBI’s custody for seven days, a term that was due to expire on Friday night. Apart from sexual assault, the BJP MLA is also accused of hatching a conspiracy to murder the rape survivor’s father. The CBI is investigating both the cases simultaneously.

Sengar’s brother, Atul Singh, is the prime accused in the murder. He and four other have been remanded in CBI custody for seven days. The probe agency had earlier sent another accused, Shashi Singh, to jail in the case but did not seek her custody.

According to the FIR, Shashi had taken the rape survivor to the scene of the crime on the pretext of getting her a job. He son, Shubham, is also an accused in the case.

The probe agency had questioned Sengar and his aides along with the victim and her family at its regional office in Lucknow on Thursday.