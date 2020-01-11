Unplanned colonies on outer ring road under LDA’s scanner

lucknow

The Lucknow development Authority (LDA) has identified around 50 unplanned colonies that have come up in violation of norms. Officials said that many of these colonies had mushroomed on the Lucknow-Ayodhya Road, on way to Barabanki, and the Lucknow-Sultanpur Road.

Divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram, who is also the chairman of the LDA, had earlier sought a report from the development authority about these colonies.

Now, Meshram is also planning to take up the issue with his counterpart in Ayodhya, as many of these unplanned colonies are located on the Ayodhya-Lucknow route.

“These colonies have come up on the outer ring road. It is impossible that the development authority was unaware of their existence,” said a senior LDA official.

“The chairman of the development authority has sought a report in this regard. The report was sought when Prabhu N Singh was the vice-chairman of the LDA. However, after his transfer, the new vice chairman will have to look into the issue,” he added.

Meanwhile, KK Bansala, executive engineer, LDA, said, “We are in the process of identifying these unplanned colonies on the outer ring road. Soon, a list will be prepared and submitted to the divisional commissioner.”

Of late, the development authority has also received complaints related to illegal colonies on the city outskirts.

Recently, the development authority demolished an under-construction illegal township ‘Prakhar City’ (of developer R Sons) on the Sultanpur Road.

The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) also recommended an SIT probe against R Sons whose owner is currently behind bars. The LDA also appealed to people to not invest in any of the schemes floated by R Sons. The developer is facing the charge of embezzling homebuyers’ money.

Apart from that the UP RERA cancelled licences of three projects of the Rothas Group on July 29, last year. The real estate regulatory body cancelled the projects after the developer failed to reply to its notices and comply with its orders.

The realtor is also under the RERA’s scanner for failing to fulfil promises made to the allottees and delaying the handover of properties to homebuyers. The projects cancelled are Rohtas Presidential Tower, Rohtas Plumeria Homes and Rohtas Platina -- all in the state capital. Earlier, the RERA had cancelled the license of another project, Rohtas Summit.