UP: 5500 bulls castrated under levy-free drive

As many as 5,500 stray bulls have been castrated in two districts of Eastern UP under levy- free (free of cost) castration drive launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath around four months back. The castration drive is aimed at controlling the population of stray animals that harm the crops of farmers.

Ever since the state government made the bull castration levy-free, the castration drive caught pace. As many as 300 stray bulls had been castrated in Varanasi and 5,252 in Sonbhadra, said veterinary officer associated with the drive.

Deputy chief veterinary officer Varanasi Dr Shiv Singh confirmed the figure. “Free castration drive is underway in the district to control the population of stray animals. So far, more than 200 stray bulls have been castrated in different pockets of the district.”

Dr Singh said that there was Rs 5 levy each for a small calf and Rs 10 for a mature bull castration. But the state government removed the levy and made castration levy-free a few months ago. Now, the bull castration was completely free of cost. Under the levy-free drive, along with the stray bulls, the bulls of the farmers were also castrated.

The drive, in the long run, will help control the population of stray bulls, observed senior officials of the department of animal husbandry which monitors the statewide drive. Veterinary officers posted at the veterinary clinics at developmental blocks have been given the responsibility to execute the drive in an effective manner.

Chief veterinary officer, Sonbhadra Dr AK Srivastava said, “Levy-free castration drive is a great success in the district. Till now, over 5,252 stray bulls have been castrated. Under the drive, the stray bulls are being castrated on the priority basis.”

The drive is aimed at controlling the population of stray animals and promoting production of indigenous species of bulls.

Dr Srivastava said that the bull castration is not a new drive by the department of animal husbandry. The department used to carry the drive earlier too. But because of the levy, the farmers used to avoid castration of their bulls. But now the government removed the levy. Therefore, the farmers also get their bulls castrated under the free of cost drive.

