UP Board Exams: 2019 to be held in 16 days, schedule expected soon

The UP Board High School (class 10) and Intermediate (class 12) examinations will be held in 16 days from February 7, 2019 onwards, the board’s deputy secretary Shiv Lal said here on Wednesday.

The examination schedule was expected to be announced by September 14, he added.

“Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who is also the cabinet minister for secondary education, had declared the date for commencement of the 2019 board examinations and said it would be held in a record 16 days. This will not only relieve examinees of the strain of what used to be a month-long examination schedule till now, but will also help the board save time and funds,” he said.

Board officials further said examination schedule would be prepared keeping in view the Kumbh Mela to be held between January 15 and March 04, 2019 on the banks of the Sangam in Allahabad.

“The examination schedule got reduced to 16 days from over a month due to clubbing two separate parts of 40 out of 105 intermediate subjects into one,” said Shiv Lal.

Fifty-eight subjects are taught in high school and 105 at the intermediate level.

The papers were clubbed to establish uniformity with other educational boards of country including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE).

The other reason behind taking the major decision was adoption of the syllabus of National Council for Education, Research and Training (NCERT).

Five vocational education subjects and 11 agriculture education subjects still have two separate papers, he added.

Till 2017-18, the board conducted teaching in 40 out of the 105 class 12 subjects in two separate parts.

Board officials also said clubbing two parts of the same subjects would eliminate chances of opening the wrong packet of question papers, due to which the board had to conduct re-examination every year.

On a trial basis, the board has started uploading model question papers of Hindi, English, mathematics, geography, history, physics, chemistry and biology, have been uploaded.

The UP Board had separated the course of class 11 and 12 from 2016 onwards.

This year, high school and intermediate examinations began on February 6. The high school examination concluded on February 22 and the intermediate examination ended on March 12.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 11:45 IST