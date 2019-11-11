UP Cabinet approves contracts for two expressway projects

lucknow

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 23:31 IST

The state cabinet on Monday approved contracts to construction companies that the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority had selected through competitive bidding for the 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway and the 91.35 km Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

The state government estimates the two projects would provide jobs to nearly 60,000 youths.

Briefing media persons, UP ministers and government spokesmen Shrikant Sharma and Sidharth Nath Singh said Bundelkhand Expressway project would be implemented in six packages (parts) with an estimated construction cost of Rs 14849.09 crore. Sharma said M/s APCO Infratech was awarded work for the first and second packages while Ashoka Buildcon has been given the third package. Fourth and fifth phase have gone to Gawar Construction, while Dilip Buildcon has been entrusted with the sixth package.

Sharma said the Gorakhpur Link Expressway would be implemented in two packages with an estimated construction cost of Rs 5876.68 crore. He said the construction of the two packages would be implemented by APCO Infratech and Dilip Buildcon.

RULES FOR HOUSE TAX

The state cabinet approved the Uttar Pradesh Municipality Rules -2019 to allow municipalities and nagar panchayats to collect house tax. Till now, tax was collected in municipality and Nagar Panchayat only through municipal corporation by-laws. Sharma said draft rules would be released in a month and objections would be invited in the next six months.

SUBSTATIONS

The state cabinet approved a proposal for construction of 765 KV GIS substation and transmission lines in Meerut and 400 KV GIS sub station and transmission lines at Sindhauli by the Power Grid Corporation of India through tariff based competitive bidding route. The power grid corporation will complete the work by 2021. Approval has also been given to the Power Grid Corporation of India for construction of 765 KV GIS substation at Rampur along with transmission lines and 400 kV substation along with transmission lines at Sambhal. The project will be completed by 2021. Thirteen districts of western Uttar Pradesh will benefit from this project.

E-STAMPS

The state cabinet approved proposal to amend E-stamps rules 2013 to allow the stamp vendors to sell e-stamps. So far the e-stamp vendors were allowed to sell e-stamps up to Rs 15,000 only.