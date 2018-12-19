UP cabinet clears proposal to rename Allahabad city as Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to rename Allahabad city as Prayagraj and subsequently rename Allahabad Nagar Nigam as the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath chaired the cabinet meeting where the decision was taken. Renaming a city is notified by the Union Home Ministry. Allahabad district and division have been already renamed as Prayagraj.

An official spokesman said the decision to rename Allahabad city as Prayagraj would encourage religious tourism and help in retaining the city’s historic identity of the Vedic and Epic age. It will also help in publicising Indian culture at the national and international levels, the spokesman said.

STAMP DUTY FOR POLICY BONDS

The state cabinet approved a proposal to get a consolidated amount of stamp duty deposited, instead of insurance stamp, for the policy bonds. A special stamp will be allowed on the policy bond given to the policy holder.

AMBULANCE SERVICE

The state cabinet approved a proposal to select a service operator for second phase of the 108 ambulance service that has a fleet of 2,200 ambulances. The request for proposal for east and west circles will be released separately. The bidder will have to deposit a security of Rs 2,29,00,000 for the east cluster while the security amount for the west cluster will be Rs 1,14,00,000.

CURB ON STORAGE OF MINOR MINERALS

The state cabinet approved Uttar Pradesh Minerals (Illegal mining, transport and storage) Rules 2018 to ban storage of minor minerals in a 10-km radius of mining sources. The decision has been taken to check illegal mining. The permission for storage will be given for a period of three years and may be renewed for a maximum period of two years. The retailers will have to register themselves on a portal for storage of 100 cubic metre and more of minor minerals.

SCHEME TO PROMOTE HANDICRAFTS

The state cabinet approved a proposal to implement ‘Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana’ to promote traditional handicrafts and ensure increase in income of carpenters, tailors, barbers, and cobblers etc.

