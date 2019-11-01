UP cabinet nod to buy land for Ram statue in Ayodhya

lucknow

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:49 IST

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to buy land for installation Lord Ram’s statue in Ayodhya, set up a digital museum on his life, develop infrastructure facilities for tourists there and undertake beautification of the pilgrim town.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over a meeting of the state cabinet that also decided to set up a tourist police station in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides, the new Lalpur-Pandeypur police station would also be set up there by dividing the jurisdiction of the Varanasi Cantonment police station.

Briefing reporters, Uttar Pradesh government spokespersons and ministers Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh said the statue of Lord Ram would be installed on the pattern of Sardar Patel’s statue at Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat.

Sharma said the Ayodhya district magistrate’s proposal to buy 61.3807 hectare land in Mirpur village of Ayodhya at a cost of Rs 446.46 crore had been approved.

A bid evaluation committee was set up earlier when it was decided that allocation for the project would be made from the corporate social responsibility funds.

Moreover, the state government already sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the project in 2019-20120 and an additional sum of Rs 200 crore has to be provided for the detailed project report and other works. The chief minister has been authorised to take further decisions about the project.

The state cabinet also approved proposals for setting up of a digital museum on Lord Ram, landscaping, setting up of library and food plaza and various infrastructure facilities in Ayodhya.

FRESH SURVEY FOR NEW BLOCKS

The state cabinet felt the need for a fresh survey for setting up of 28 new development blocks in the state.

Sharma said although a proposal to set up 30 new development blocks was put up before the cabinet, it decided on only two of them.

POWER PLANT

The cabinet approved a proposal for selection of companies through bidding for setting up of a 500 MW solar power plant by UPNEDA. It was pointed out that the state was producing only 17 MW solar power in 2014, while the present solar power generation capacity of the state was 1139 MW.

MOLASSES POLICY OKAYED

The state cabinet on Friday approved molasses policy for 2019-2020 that provides for reserving 18% of estimated 500 quintal molasses produced in Uttar Pradesh for brewing country made liquor.

An official spokesman said country made liquor was consumed by low income groups and it was in the public interest to provide good quality country made liquor at cheaper rates to them. Hence, a provision has been made to reserve 18% molasses for manufacturing country made liquor.

Liability of the reserved molasses has been fixed equally on all the sugar mills on the basis of total production. Group sugar mills may supply the reserved percentage of molasses from one or more sugar mills of the group. In view of the geographical condition of the distilleries in Purvanchal, it will be mandatory for the groups of these distilleries to supply reserved molasses from at least one sugar mill located in Purvanchal. Each sugar mill will upload a tender till the seventh of every month on the online portal of molasses for selling estimated reserved and unreserved molasses. Sugar mill groups will have to ensure supply of at least 6% of its total annual reserve to be fed each month.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 21:49 IST