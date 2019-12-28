e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Lucknow / UP, Centre to discuss projects for B’khand

UP, Centre to discuss projects for B’khand

lucknow Updated: Dec 28, 2019 21:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Senior officials from the Centre and the state will meet in Banda district of the Bundelkhand region for a three-day seminar from January 10 to access development work carried out in the region and to suggest further development projects.

In this all important meeting members of the Bundelkhand Development Board and ministers of state government will also take part.

“A three-day seminar is being organised in Banda from January 10 to address issues related with Bundelkhand region. Senior officials from the Centre and the state along with ministers in the state government will attend the event,” said Raja Bundela, vice chairman of Bundelkhand Development Board.

Members of the Bundelkhand Development Board will also meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior officials of the state government in first week of January to list out priorities for the region and set an agenda for the seminar proposed in Banda.

Officials from the Centre will assess development work carried out in the region and would also suggest other steps to ensure overall development in Bundelkhand.

It may be pointed out that the state government has constituted the Bundelkhand Development Board last year to ensure overall development of the region.The Yogi government has also constituted 14 committees for resolving issues related with the Bundelkhand region. These committees will have members from the Bundelkhand Development Board, government officials and experts.

top news
‘Caught by neck’: Priyanka after cops stop her from visiting activist home
‘Caught by neck’: Priyanka after cops stop her from visiting activist home
Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C
Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Fear Assam returning to path of violence because of BJP’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Fear Assam returning to path of violence because of BJP’: Rahul Gandhi
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News