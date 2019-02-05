UP: Chattar Manzil to have a ‘treasure trove’ of history

The UP State Archaeological Department (UPSAD) is going to establish a museum at iconic Chattar Manzil, which would house artifacts unearthed at archaeological sites across the state.

The museum would come up after the ongoing beautification and strengthening work is over at the Chattar Manzil.

“We have big plans for Chattar Manzil, which has high potential for being a tourist hub. Construction of a dedicated museum is one of the many plans in store for this nawabi era structure,” said AK Singh, director, museum, who also holds charge of UPSAD.

It would display furnaces, arrow heads and cultural components dated BCE (before the Common Era) 1800 and 1000, unearthed during various excavation works.

The museum would have different chambers displaying artifacts from separate excavation sites. One of these is Dadupur (between Gomti and Sai River) — one of the biggest excavation sites in UP.

UPSAD officials said the museum would house artifacts including furnaces, arrow heads and cultural components dated BCE (before the Common Era) 1800 and 1000, unearthed during various excavation works at various historical sites in the state.

Stone and bone artifacts, terracotta beads and other important cultural components too will be placed in the museum, said officials.

“It will be a chance for the people to peep into the world of our ancestors and forefathers,” added officials.

As per plan, the museum would have different chambers displaying artifacts from separate excavation sites. One of these is Dadupur (between Gomti and Sai River) — one of the biggest excavation sites in UP.

In Dadupur excavation, the department had recovered iron artifacts including arrow heads.

Similarly, artifacts from the famous Jajmau mound in Kanpur would also be an attraction at the museum. These would include evidences of pre-Mauryan and Kushan period. Copper coins, seals, terracotta beads, granaries, burnt bricks would also be displayed, he added.

Besides, artifacts unearthed from sites like Hulaskhera, Soni, Raja Nal ka Tila, Malhar, Naidih, Rajdhani Tila and others too will find place in the museum.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 13:12 IST