e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP CM directs senior officials to monitor district-level development works

UP CM directs senior officials to monitor district-level development works

Senior officials, who have been made nodal officers of the districts, were asked to review the arrangements made at the paddy purchase centres and issue necessary guidelines to district-level officials, the release said.

lucknow Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 17:43 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Lucknow
The nodal officers have been asked to submit their report after a thorough review on Tuesday to the Chief Minister, the release said.
The nodal officers have been asked to submit their report after a thorough review on Tuesday to the Chief Minister, the release said.(PTI)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to undertake extensive tours of the state’s districts for monitoring different ongoing development works and submit their report on Tuesday.

The nodal officers have been asked to review if district magistrates (DMs), superintendents of police (SPs), additional DMs, additional SPs and other district-level officials have held a dialogue with the different farmers’ unions at the district level or not, an official release issued here on Monday said.

Senior officials, who have been made nodal officers of the districts, were asked to review the arrangements made at the paddy purchase centres and issue necessary guidelines to district-level officials, the release said.

The nodal officers have been asked to submit their report after a thorough review on Tuesday to the Chief Minister, the release said.

They have also been asked to inspect the sugarcane purchase centres, make on-the-spot inspection of arrangements at ‘nirashrit gau ashray sthal’ (cow sheds), the release said, adding that they have been asked to look into irrigation facilities, power supply and progress in different government schemes.

tags
top news
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
PM flags off 100th run of Kisan Rail in Maharashtra, congratulates farmers
PM flags off 100th run of Kisan Rail in Maharashtra, congratulates farmers
ED has woken up after 10 years: Sanjay Raut on summons to wife
ED has woken up after 10 years: Sanjay Raut on summons to wife
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
‘One nation, one mobility card’: All you need to know about NCMC
‘One nation, one mobility card’: All you need to know about NCMC
Atal Tunnel sees highest single-day traffic, 5,450 vehicles cross from both ends
Atal Tunnel sees highest single-day traffic, 5,450 vehicles cross from both ends
Virat Kohli named ICC Men’s ODI cricketer of the Decade
Virat Kohli named ICC Men’s ODI cricketer of the Decade
‘Low level politics by BJP’: Congress defends Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit
‘Low level politics by BJP’: Congress defends Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In