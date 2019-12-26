e-paper
UP CM launches economic census

Dec 26, 2019
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the launch of the 7th Economic Census in Lucknow on Thursday.
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the launch of the 7th Economic Census in Lucknow on Thursday. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT)
         

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched the 7th economic census and said it would help in giving a new direction to UP’s development and making India an economic superpower.

Yogi was addressing people after launching the economic census by submitting the first entry on a mobile app at Lok Bhawan here on Friday. He said the economic census that would be carried out using technology would provide the needed inputs for formulation of government schemes.

The economic census would provide factual data about entrepreneurs and businesses in the state, he added.

Adityanath said there was a time when UP’s income was almost equal to the national average. He said the state, however, had lagged behind in terms of income vis-à-vis the national average over the years. This affected the state’s development and his government brought one district one product (ODOP) scheme that gave good results, he said.

The chief minister also said the state’s exports had grown by 28% after launch of the scheme.

