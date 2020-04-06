UP CM’s Covid care fund: Barring BSP, other opposition lawmakers yet to pitch in

lucknow

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:04 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Covid Care Fund is yet to receive pledges of monetary support of Rs 1 crore each from many lawmakers of major opposition parties in the state, barring those of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has set up the fund to buy medical equipment and provide facilities in medical colleges and hospitals to fight the coronavirus. A fund collection target of Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 crore has been set.

Yogi Adityanath called BSP chief Mayawati last week to thank her for her directive to her party MLAs to allocate Rs 1 crore from the Vidhayak Nidhi to the Uttar Pradesh Covid Care Fund.

The chief minister also allocated Rs 1 crore from his Vidhayak Nidhi and held a video conference with MLAs/MLCs and MPs on the issue. Several opposition leaders attended the two video conferences last week. The attendees included Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary, SP MP Rewati Raman Singh, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra.

Ram Govind Chaudhary was not available for comment on the issue. When asked whether SP leaders will allocate Rs 1 crore from the MPLAD fund, Rewati Raman Singh said “SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will take a call on the issue.”

Samajwadi Party spokesman and former minister Rajendra Chaudhary, said, “Samajwadi Party legislators have already committed or allocated a large chunk of their Vidhayak Nidhi for the fight against coronavirus in their respective assembly constituencies and so may not be left with sufficient amount for allocation of Rs 1 crore to the CM’s Covid Care Fund. They may have to meet other commitments as well. How can SP members withdraw their commitment and take back the amount already given for the cause? The SP legislators will release the remaining amount on the directions of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.”

As for the Congress, while Lallu said the party will take a call on the issue, Mishra was not available for comment.

Earlier, assembly speaker Hridaya Narayan Dikshit spoke to leaders of political parties, urging them allocate Rs 1 crore for the fund. Dikshit, who has allocated Rs 1 crore from his Vidhayak Nidhi, also spoke to most of the ministers and MLAs, seeking allocation of Rs 1 crore from the Vidhayak Nidhi.

“Yes, I tried to speak to all the ministers and MLAs. I have received letters from many ministers and MLAs, informing me about allocation of Rs 1 crore from Vidhayak Nidhi to the UP Covid Relief fund. Those who have sent letters in this regard include minister for finance Suresh Khanna and about 20 legislators,” said Dikshit.

The speaker also said, “Each MLA is entitled to spend Rs 3 crore every year from the Vidhayak Nidhi and the limit of allocating Rs 25 lakh per item has been done away with.”

A state assembly functionary said although most legislators may agree to donate their salary for the fund, the assembly secretariat was yet to receive their letters of consent in this regard.

This delay may be because of the lockdown, said the functionary, adding, “The state government has the powers to deduct Rs 1 crore from the Vidhayak Nidhi of all MLAs and this power should be used to allocate funds to fight the corona disaster.”

UP legislative Council chairman Ramesh Yadav has also sent a letter to all the MLCs, urging them to allocate Rs 1 crore for the UP Covid Care Fund. “I request you to allocate Rs 1 crore to the fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic,” Yadav said in his letter.