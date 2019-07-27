UP cop made to take off uniform in court for ‘annoying’ law officer

A judicial officer here who was angry with a policeman for not allowing passage to his car, called him to court and made him take off his uniform on Friday. The cop driving the police vehicle was ahead of the judicial officer’s car and failed to give passage on the road despite repeated honking by the latter’s driver.

Superintendent of police (rural) is forwarding the report of the incident to SSP Agra who will decide the future course of action.

The police control room received information on Friday that a cop was told to take off his uniform in court.

The superintendent of police (rural), circle officer (Achhnera) and station officer Malpura reached the court on the outskirts and gathered information about the matter.

An eyewitness who saw the cop without shirt, belt and cap, had informed police on phone, revealed sources.

“It appeared that the cop Ghurelal was driving ‘Vajra’, a police vehicle and was taking an accused in custody to be presented before the court. The driver said the road on the outskirts was narrow and being aged, he could not respond to the horn from the judge’s car,” said superintendent of police (SP) rural (west) Ravi Kumar.

The policeman was called in the court by the presiding judicial officer and scolded for not allowing passage to the car. The angry judicial officer asked the cop to take off his uniform and he had to comply.

Later, after repeated apologies, he was allowed to put on his uniform.

Reportedly, the distressed cop met senior police officials after the incident.

“We are preparing a report and will forward it to SSP Agra who will decide the future course of action,” said Ravi Kumar.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Babloo Kumar said he was yet to receive the report.

Efforts to contact the judicial officer for comments were in vain as he was not available.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 15:52 IST