UP governor gives directions to officers on development issues

lucknow

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:53 IST

Departing from established norms, governor Anandeben Patel on Thursday went to Lok Bhawan to watch a presentation along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath on aspirational districts. She also gave necessary directives to officers to improve implementation of various government schemes.

It was not for the first time that the governor, who has been the chief minister of Gujarat, demonstrated her proactive role in the functioning of government as she had earlier called all the ministers to Raj Bhawan for an introductory meeting. She had also given them a lesson or two in governance on Teacher’s Day (September 5, 2019). She had also held review meetings with officers during her tours to districts, inspected police stations etc. But, it was for the first time that governor went to the Lok Bhawan to participate in such a meeting.

Patel’s visit to Lok Bhawan comes a day after that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM had made observations that instead of preparing plans for five years, the governments should work for five generations. He had also expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the Yogi government. Modi had unveiled statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and laid foundation stone of a medical university after the name of former Prime Minister at Lok Bhawan on Wednesday.

The governor along with chief minister had attended the programme at Lok Bhawan on Wednesday. There the CM had referred to aspirational districts. The CM had said Balrampur, from where Vajpayee first became MP, was an aspirational district and state government was setting up a medical college there.

Patel on Thursday said that she would soon visit all the 8 aspirational districts in coming days adding that she planned to stay in each aspirational district for at least two days to review its performance in the backdrop of given indicators. She gave necessary directives for finalisation of her programme to the districts.

Patel used the occasion to stress upon the need of monitoring the dropout rate in schools and students dropping out should be brought back to schools. She said a survey for giving admissions should be conducted under ‘school chalo abhiyan’ before beginning of academic session. She said that text books, school bags, shoes and socks should be distributed to students well in time.

Yogi informed the governor there was a significant improvement in enrolments of students in schools.