e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Lucknow / UP governor gives directions to officers on development issues

UP governor gives directions to officers on development issues

lucknow Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:53 IST
Umesh Raghuvanshi
Umesh Raghuvanshi
Hindustantimes
         

Departing from established norms, governor Anandeben Patel on Thursday went to Lok Bhawan to watch a presentation along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath on aspirational districts. She also gave necessary directives to officers to improve implementation of various government schemes.

It was not for the first time that the governor, who has been the chief minister of Gujarat, demonstrated her proactive role in the functioning of government as she had earlier called all the ministers to Raj Bhawan for an introductory meeting. She had also given them a lesson or two in governance on Teacher’s Day (September 5, 2019). She had also held review meetings with officers during her tours to districts, inspected police stations etc. But, it was for the first time that governor went to the Lok Bhawan to participate in such a meeting.

Patel’s visit to Lok Bhawan comes a day after that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM had made observations that instead of preparing plans for five years, the governments should work for five generations. He had also expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the Yogi government. Modi had unveiled statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and laid foundation stone of a medical university after the name of former Prime Minister at Lok Bhawan on Wednesday.

The governor along with chief minister had attended the programme at Lok Bhawan on Wednesday. There the CM had referred to aspirational districts. The CM had said Balrampur, from where Vajpayee first became MP, was an aspirational district and state government was setting up a medical college there.

Patel on Thursday said that she would soon visit all the 8 aspirational districts in coming days adding that she planned to stay in each aspirational district for at least two days to review its performance in the backdrop of given indicators. She gave necessary directives for finalisation of her programme to the districts.

Patel used the occasion to stress upon the need of monitoring the dropout rate in schools and students dropping out should be brought back to schools. She said a survey for giving admissions should be conducted under ‘school chalo abhiyan’ before beginning of academic session. She said that text books, school bags, shoes and socks should be distributed to students well in time.

Yogi informed the governor there was a significant improvement in enrolments of students in schools.

top news
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News