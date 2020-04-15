UP govt orders 55 crore Khadi face masks for rural populace

lucknow

UP government has ordered 55 crore Khadi face masks so that the people living in the state`s rural area could protect themselves from the Covid 19 virus.

According to UP government spokesperson and state Khadi minister Sidharth Nath Singh, the government has decided to provide face masks to every rural resident on a no profit basis, the task of which has been entrusted to the Khadi and rural development departments.

“The Khadi department has provided 7 lakh- meter Khadi to rural development department, which would get the face masks prepared through small self help groups (SHGs) in rural areas of the state.

“The initiative does not have a profit component and hence the Khadi masks would be available at a cheaper rate in comparison to market price. The rural development department has been given Khadi cloth and now it is up to it to plan its manufacturing and make them available to the rural people”, he said.

As per the minister, the process of making Khadi masks had already started and soon the masks would be available for use by rural population.

The minister further informed that a total of 99 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) had started manufacturing sanitisers, to be used by state’s residents, for saving themselves from the Covid 19 virus.

Presently, the state is experiencing shortage of face masks as-well-as sanitisers due to unexpected rise in demand. Medical shops all over the state are not able to meet the demand of consumers. Owing to shortage, face masks are reportedly being sold between Rs 100 to Rs 150 per piece.