Home / Lucknow / UP govt orders 55 crore Khadi face masks for rural populace

UP govt orders 55 crore Khadi face masks for rural populace

UP government has ordered 55 crore Khadi face masks so that the people living in the state`s rural area could protect themselves from the Covid 19 virus.

lucknow Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:25 IST
Kenneth John
Kenneth John
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
The Khadi department has provided 7 lakh- meter Khadi to rural development department, which would get the face masks prepared through small self help groups in rural areas of the state.
         

According to UP government spokesperson and state Khadi minister Sidharth Nath Singh, the government has decided to provide face masks to every rural resident on a no profit basis, the task of which has been entrusted to the Khadi and rural development departments.

Facts
  • Departments of Khadi and rural development engaged in manufacturing Khadi face masks.
  • 55 crore Khadi face masks to be prepared for rural residents of state.
  • 7 lakh meter Khadi provided by the department of Khadi to rural development.department
  • The face masks would be sold at cost price and no profit making would be involved.
  • 99 MSME units begin manufacturing sanitisers to meet the expected rise in demand.

“The Khadi department has provided 7 lakh- meter Khadi to rural development department, which would get the face masks prepared through small self help groups (SHGs) in rural areas of the state.

“The initiative does not have a profit component and hence the Khadi masks would be available at a cheaper rate in comparison to market price. The rural development department has been given Khadi cloth and now it is up to it to plan its manufacturing and make them available to the rural people”, he said.

As per the minister, the process of making Khadi masks had already started and soon the masks would be available for use by rural population.

The minister further informed that a total of 99 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) had started manufacturing sanitisers, to be used by state’s residents, for saving themselves from the Covid 19 virus.

Presently, the state is experiencing shortage of face masks as-well-as sanitisers due to unexpected rise in demand. Medical shops all over the state are not able to meet the demand of consumers. Owing to shortage, face masks are reportedly being sold between Rs 100 to Rs 150 per piece.

