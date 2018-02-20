UP investors summit 2018: Cops in corporate dress to ensure security at IGP

The Lucknow police will sport a corporate look at the Indira Gandhi Prathisthan (IGP) – the venue for the two-day UP Investors Summit beginning on Wednesday.

Instead of khaki, cops on duty on the IGP campus will don white shirt, blue blazer, grey trousers and a matching tie.

“Police personnel on duty at the Indira Gandhi Prathisthan will be in corporate dress,” said Rajiv Krishna, additional director general of police (ADG), Lucknow zone, on Monday.

Over 5,500 corporate honchos, including Reliance Industries chairman, are expected to attend the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit on Wednesday while President Ram Nath Kovind will preside over the concluding ceremony on Thursday. More than a dozen union ministers will also attend the event.

NO RESTRICTION ON TRAFFIC MOVEMENT

There would be no restrictions on traffic movement during UP Investors Summit.

“There will be no restriction on the movement of regular traffic. Restrictions will only be applicable when the PM and President’s fleets will move,” said the SSP.

Offices and schools in the vicinity of the IGP would also function normally during the summit.

“There will be restriction on timings of offices and schools in the vicinity of the Indira Gandhi Prathisthan when the summit will be in progress,” said the SSP.

SECURITY ARRANGEMENT

“Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the two-day event. A large number of police personnel have been mobilised across the state for ensuring foolproof security for the summit,” said senior superintendent of police, Deepak Kumar.

Nine superintendents of police (SP), 35 additional SPs, 80 deputy SPs, 55 inspectors, 625 sub-inspectors, 60 female sub-inspectors, 80 head constables, 3,200 constables, 300 female constables, 11 traffic inspectors, 262 traffic sub-inspectors, 104 traffic head constables, 805 traffic constables, 31 companies of PAC and eight companies of central police force will be deployed at various points in the city for the summit.

Commandos of the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) and NSG would also be deployed for the security of VVIPs arriving at the IGP.

CCTV cameras have been installed on all routes that will see VVIP movement. Cameras would also keep vigil on all those arriving at the IGP while high-rise buildings near the IGP would be on cops’ radar. Police personnel would be deployed at these buildings.

TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT

Traffic management would be a major task for the Lucknow police for two days during which the Prime Minister, President, and union ministers would arrive in the city along with local and foreign investors.

The Lucknow airport would be divided into two parts – inner and outer cordon. There would be traffic diversions on the entire route from the airport up to the IGP in Gomti Nagar and cops would be deployed here.

The airport to IGP stretch has been divided into eight zones while adjoining roads on this route have been divided into 16 zones. Cops would be deployed on all these roads.

“We have identified 568 points in the city for traffic management during the two-day summit. Over 3,000 vehicles will pass through city roads in more than 30 minutes after the arrival of the Prime Minister,” said the SSP.

HOSPS ON ALERT

For the two-day event, SGPGI, KGMU, Trauma Centre and all district hospitals have been put on alert.

PARKING

Vehicles would be parked around 800 metres from the venue and a shuttle bus would ferry passengers from the parking spot up to the venue.