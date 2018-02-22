UP Investors’ Summit 2018: For them success is ‘on cards’

If you are a card gaming enthusiast, then entrepreneurs Akash Khanduja and Ivnish Juneja, both 25, may just have the right offering for you.

Hailing from Dehradun, the duo has launched a card game Minimize to fill the void in card gaming industry which is dominated by a few American companies.

“Since our school days we were fond of card and board games. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Startup India programme, we decided to do something in the gaming industry,” said Akash.

Akash and Ivnish set up a stall at the UP Investors’ Summit which was thronged by gaming enthusiasts.

A commerce graduate from Delhi University, Akash is a chartered accountant. His partner Ivnish, who also happens to be his school friend, is also from Dehradun. Ivnish pursued English (Hons) and masters in women studies from Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi.

Their company, IVAK Entertainment Games LLP, started sales in February 2018 and sold about 275 decks of cards in the first two days of the launch.

Akash said they started the company with an initial investment of about Rs 25 lakh.

“Our company has officially been recognised as a startup by the department of industrial policy and promotion under the Startup India programme,” he said.

“After extensive research we realised that there is a void in the card game industry which is globally dominated by a handful of American companies. There is a lot of outflow of money in the form of royalties to companies based in other countries,” he added.

“We saw opportunity in this field and did a lot of brainstorming sessions after July last year. Finally, we came up with this game. After the basic concept was ready, we started with designing and packaging part. A lot of thought was given to designing keeping the theme and name of the game in mind,” he said.

Speaking about the game, Akash said Minimize had a total of 108 cards having two decks of 54 cards each.

“A minimum of two and a maximum eight players can play the game. Though children above 7 years of age may play it, the game is ideally meant for teenagers. There is no upper age limit as I have seen the elderly enjoying the game,” he said.

Akash and Ivnish said they marketed the product through their Facebook page ‘MinimizeIndia’ which already has over 7,500 likes. They said their Instagram page ‘Minimizecards’ also had about 2,200 followers.

“We are selling the game through e-commerce firm Amazon. We are getting lot of orders from all over the country,” Akash said.

“We are also setting up an offline distribution network. The game is available at stores in Dehradun. Talks are on for offline sale in Hyderabad and Pune. We will have a pan-India as well as global presence by the end of this year,” he said.

The duo said the feedback had been encouraging and they were developing more games which would be launched by October. They said with strong passion and focus they would make ‘Minimize’ one of the most popular games in the global market.