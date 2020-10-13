e-paper
Home / Lucknow / UP: Maharajganj woman makes immolation bid in front of Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow; critical

UP: Maharajganj woman makes immolation bid in front of Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow; critical

The woman had suffered around 60% of burns and her health condition was critical, said doctors at the hospital

lucknow Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 16:36 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Earlier on Tuesday morning, the woman reached Vidhan Bhavan by an e-rickshaw.(File photo)
         

A woman (35) allegedly attempted self-immolation near the Vidhan Bhavan building in Lucknow on Tuesday morning, police said.

The police personnel, who was deployed in the area, was taken aback by her sudden act. The injured, who belonged to Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Maharajganj district, was rushed to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital in the city.

Also read: Chhattisgarh man who attempted suicide in front of CM’s house on June 29 succumbs

The woman had suffered around 60% of burns and her health condition was critical, said doctors at the hospital.

Sujeet Pandey, commissioner of police (CP), Lucknow, said the woman probably tried to take her own life because of strained relationship.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, she reached near Vidhan Bhavan by an e-rickshaw. She walked for a few metres before trying to take the drastic step, CP Pandey added.

A police official, privy to the investigation, said the woman had got into an interfaith relationship with a man following separation from her husband a few years ago. However, the relationship was not approved by the man’s family members, he said.

To make matters worse, she had lost touch with the man after he had left for Saudi Arabia a few months ago . The police authorities in Maharajganj district have been informed about the incident and further probe is in progress, the official added.

Earlier on July 17, a woman (50) and her daughter (28), who belonged to UP’s Amethi district, had set themselves ablaze in front of gate number 3 of Vidhan Bhavan because of alleged police atrocities. The woman succumbed to her burn injuries at the civil hospital five days later, but her daughter had survived.

