UP: SI shoots self with service revolver inside police station

A Sub Inspector of police allegedly committed suicide with a servicerevolver in Baradari police station in Bareilly on Monday afternoon.

Confirming the incident, circle officer of the area Ashok Kumar Meena said, “Sub inspector Satyaveer Singh Tyagi,55, died after he shot himself with a revolver. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. We have sent the body for post mortem examination.”

According to police officials, Tyagi took a revolver from the Malkhana in the afternoon when only a few police personnel were present on the premises. He took the firearm with him to his room , also on the premises and shot him self in the head.

Police officials have recovered a four-page suicide note from the room where Tyagi ended his life.

A resident of Amroha district, Satyaveer was posted at the police station since 2011. He was appointed as the in charge of malkhana at the police station till 2017. The charge was taken from him after some cash was reported missing from the malkhana. Singh was also transferred to Etah. “Tyagi has accused a home guard Ved Prakash of stealing money from the malkhana,” informed the officer.

“ trusted Ved Prakash but he didn’t honour it and stole money from the malkhana,” Tyagi wrote in his suicide note. Reportedly he has also accused some senior police officials at the police station of harassing him in the name of investigation into the missing money matter.

“We are examining the accusations made in the suicide letter. The station house officer (SHO) of the police station has also been asked to submit a report in the matter,” said the CO. Police officials have claimed that Tyagi was under depression following the death of his wife by cancer earlier this year.

Family members of the deceased who reached Bareilly in the evening were preparing to lodge a formal police complaint in the matter by the time this report was filed.

The suicide brought back the spotlight on suicides committed by UP police personnel this year. Last month, a constable hanged himself in his room at the police lines in Barabanki. A few months before his death, an IPS officer posted in Kanpur died after consuming sulphas. In May, additional SP UP ATS Rajesh Sahni shot himself with his service revolver.

