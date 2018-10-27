UP signs MoC with Japan; Israel to help set up centres of excellence

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday signed a five-year memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with Japan on the opening day of the three-day ‘Krishi Kumbh’ paving the way for Japanese companies to make investments in the state’s agriculture sector.

Japan and Israel are UP’s partners in Krishi Kumbh, a congregation of around 50,000 farmers, investors and experts. It is a first-of-its-kind event in the state to find ways to double farmers’ income by 2022.

Israel will help Uttar Pradesh in setting up centres of excellence, one each in Kannauj (vegetable) and Basti (fruits) besides extending cooperation in drip irrigation.

agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said: “We have signed an MoC with Japan for five years with the understanding that Japanese companies will help UP in giving a push to its agri industry and developing food chain to benefit farmers.”

Two dozen companies from Japan and Israel are participating in the event.

Agriculture director Souraj Singh said International Crop Research Institute for Arid Tropics, International Rice Research Institute, International Food Policy Research Institute, International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre, and many institutes and delegates representing policy-makers in Japan and Israel were also participating in the Krishi Kumbh.

A representative of a Japanese company that has put up a stall said the company was interested in producing honey in UP.

The summit has 12 expert sessions and three to four sessions will be held every day to help farmers decrease their input cost and increase income by using latest modern means of farming.

Getting exposed to a luxurious venue with air-conditioned pandals having stalls of different products, and seeing live shows on modern ways of sowing was a new experience for farmers.

“Water shortage in our district can be taken care of if the government helps us in buying this technology,” Ram Ratan, a farmer from Jorai village in Sonbhadra district said, referring to drip irrigation technology.

In drip irrigation, water and nutrient are directly delivered to the plant’s roots in the right amount so that it may grow optimally.

