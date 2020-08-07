e-paper
Home / Lucknow / UP Speaker seeks support to ensure compliance of Covid-19 protocol during upcoming Assembly session

Seeking the support of leaders of all parties, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit asked them to convey to their members that during such trying times the session can be held only with their cooperation.

lucknow Updated: Aug 07, 2020 14:24 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
UP Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit.
UP Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit.(HT photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Thursday sought the support of all political parties to ensure compliance of Covid-19 protocol during the upcoming session.

“We have to ensure that during the session, scheduled to be held soon because of Constitutional obligations, Covid- 19 protocol was strictly followed, “the Speaker who convened an all party meeting said.

He said the only other state to have convened a session during these trying times was Madhya Pradesh.

Seeking the support of leaders of all parties, he asked them to convey to their members that during such trying times the session can be held only with their cooperation.

Among those who participated in the all party meeting were Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Rakesh Pratap Singh of Samajwadi Party and BSP legislature party leader Lalji Verma among others.

The meeting also discussed the seating arrangements to maintain social distancing, sanitization and use of masks during the session.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to hold its next session on August 20.

“Governor Anandiben Patel has summoned the session of 17th Vidhan Sabha at 11 am on August 20. This will be the second session of the year,” Vidhan Sabha’s Principal Secretary P K Dubey had recently stated.

