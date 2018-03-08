UP: Special police response vehicles to handle women’s complaints

On the occasion of International Women’s Day on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh police will start a special service to deal with complaints from women.

Director general of police (DGP) OP Singh will flag off special police response vehicles (PRVs) that will have women police personnel to handle complaints from women callers.

“A part of UP 100, the state police emergency response centre, at least 10 special PRVs on which women cops will remain present to handle women’s complaints will be launched in the first phase,” said the DGP.

“Initially it is been launched only in the state capital but will be introduced in other districts soon,” the DGP added.

The women are being roped as they are expected to listen to the complaints with empathy. Moreover, the complainants will also be comfortable in sharing their problems with women cops, the DGP said.

One woman constable will be present on each special PRV.

Singh said the special PRVs are been introduced in areas where UP 100 receives maximum calls from women complainants.

In a survey conducted by UP 100 authorities it was found that maximum calls from women complaints were received from nine police station of the state capital. It includes Thakurganj, Krishna Nagar, Talkatora, PGI, Mahanagar, Ashiana, Sarojininagar, Chinhat and Madiaon, he added.

While two PRVs, with one woman cop each, will be introduced for Thakurganj police station, one each will be introduced for remaining eight other police station areas.

He said these special PRVs will be stationed at places near girls’ schools and colleges, crossings and other crowded market areas.

Initially, the duty of women cops have been fixed from 9 am to 5pm but it could be increased if required.

“Further changes in the number and duty shifts of women cops will be done after the feedback on the initial response,” said the DGP, who will flag off the special women PRVs from UP 100 headquarters at 12.15 pm on Thursday.