UP to get 7 new medical colleges in two months

lucknow

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:13 IST

Seven new medical colleges will be opened in Uttar Pradesh in two months while eight more would come up at a later stage, said a government official.

The new colleges have been constructed in Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Basti, Bahraich, Firozabad, Badaun and Gautambuddh Nagar.

These colleges will help improve healthcare services as patients from adjoining areas will also be able to avail treatment here. Academic sessions at most of the new medical colleges have already started, an official said.

The state had got only 13 medical colleges from 1947 to 2014. Under the BJP rule at the Centre and in the state, the construction of seven new medical colleges started last year and plans are underway to set up eight more soon.

In phase 2 of the plan, these eight colleges will be constructed in Deoria, Siddharthnagar, Mirzapur, Fatehpur, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh and Ghazipur. Within two years, plans are afoot to establish 15 new medical colleges in UP.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 22:13 IST