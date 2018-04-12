UP: Tobacco, alcohol-free ‘green homes’ lead the way in these naxal-hit villages

After eliminating social evils like alcoholism, gambling from a number of households in Naxal-affected villages of Mirzapur, Green Crusaders, of an NGO Hope, marked a number of such houses with green palm—symbol of happiness—to identify the families free from alcoholism and tobacco consumption.

Green crusaders have been trained by a group of like minded youths who formed a non government organisation—Hope—to bring about positive changes in the lives of people from financially weak families in villages. They observe that comprehensive development in villages hold key to make India a superpower.

Hope volunteer Divyanshu Upadhyay said, “Green Gang members launched marking houses with green palm since this Saturday and covered over 150 houses in Dhanesia and Puneria villages where male members quit smoking or drinking following the efforts by green crusaders.”

Houses in Bhavanipur, Bhiti and Rampur will be marked ‘Green’ this Saturday.

The all women green crusaders group put on green attire and move in groups. The Hope volunteers identified seven such villages where alcoholism and gambling were very common. They spoke to women and imparted them training to fight against these social evils.

Hope founder Ravi Mishra said, “Superintendent of police Mirzapur Ashish Tiwari gave the idea of marking houses green to identify such houses where male members quit smoking and drinking. The green mark will segregate the families from those where a few members still drink or smoke.”

“After the drive, the green crusaders together will focus on eliminating social evils from such families,” Mishra said. Green gang members have been given police mitras card by Mirzpaur police. They inform police in case of any crime in their villages.

Superintendent of Police Mirzapur Ashish Tiwari said, “Green Gang members are doing a commendable work. They fight against social evils, including alcoholism, domestic violence, and dowry. Many locals quit smoking and alcoholism due to their efforts.”