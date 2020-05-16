e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP: Two hog deer rescued and released

UP: Two hog deer rescued and released

In back to back rescue operations, two endangered Indian hog deer were rescued from Nandgaon and Tumaula village in Chhata block of Mathura district. After urgent medical treatment, both animals were safely released back to their natural habitat.

lucknow Updated: May 16, 2020 11:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Agra
The Indian hog deer (Axis porcinus) is listed as an ‘endangered’ species in the IUCN red list. They are found in South Asia and Southeast Asia, and their habitat varies from wet and tall grasslands to swamp riverine areas.
The Indian hog deer (Axis porcinus) is listed as an ‘endangered’ species in the IUCN red list. They are found in South Asia and Southeast Asia, and their habitat varies from wet and tall grasslands to swamp riverine areas.
         

In back to back rescue operations, two endangered Indian hog deer were rescued from Nandgaon and Tumaula village in Chhata block of Mathura district. After urgent medical treatment, both animals were safely released back to their natural habitat.

The wildlife SOS responded to a call from the Kosi Kalan range forest office in Mathura district regarding an endangered hog deer that had been injured by a pack of feral dogs. A team from the NGO rushed to the range forest office to rescue the animal. It was later transferred to the wildlife SOS hospital for further treatment.

Hindustantimes

In another incident, another injured hog deer was found in Tumaula village, Mathura. Wildlife SOS assisted the forest department in the rescue and release operation after these deer were left injured by feral dogs.

Dr Ilayaraja, deputy director, veterinary services, wildlife SOS said, “Both animals were identified as adult females, who had sustained superficial injuries on their hind limbs and back region. After necessary treatment, they were released back into the wild.”

The Indian hog deer (Axis porcinus) is listed as an ‘endangered’ species in the IUCN red list. They are found in South Asia and Southeast Asia, and their habitat varies from wet and tall grasslands to swamp riverine areas.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In