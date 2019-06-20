UP woman, allegedly denied admission, delivers baby outside health facility

A 30-year-old woman delivered a baby outside a primary health centre (PHC) in Agra’s Runakata area on Wednesday after allegedly being denied admission to the health facility.

The woman’s husband, Sonu, alleged that a staff nurse demanded money for the delivery. “I was asked for Rs 2,000 and told that only then my wife would be admitted. So, I went to arrange for the money and sold my rickshaw,” alleged Sonu, a rickshaw puller.

“When I came back, I found that my wife had given birth to a baby boy outside the PHC, with the help of neighbours,” he added. Later in the day, chief medical officer (Agra) Mukesh Vats took action against the nurse, Sarita Kumari, for negligence and initiated the procedure for her suspension. The woman, Naina and the child were safe and under treatment at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College and Hospital (SNMC) in Agra.

However, the medical superintendent of the health facility denied the charge against the nurse.

“At the PHC, the couple was told that there could be no investigations, as the woman had come for the first time and she was advised to visit the government hospital in Agra city,” said Dr Nandan Singh, medical superintendent at community health centre (CHC), Achhnera.

Nandan said, “The staff nurse, Sarita Kumari, did not stop the woman from being admitted to the PHC.

As she could not handle the case, she advised the couple to go to Agra government hospital.”

“Sonu went to get a vehicle and his wife also followed him. Meanwhile, Naina gave birth to the baby outside the PHC just 50 metres away,” he added.

“Later, the woman and her baby were taken to SN Medical College Hospital for treatment and are safe now,” said Dr Nandan Singh.

The CMO said, “Action against the staff nurse has been taken for negligence and for not supporting the woman in the time of need. The procedure for her suspension has been initiated. The mother and the baby are being treated at the SN Medical College and are safe.”

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 08:56 IST