UPSLSA rehabilitates specially-abled children from district prison

lucknow

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:19 IST

The UP State Legal Services Authority (UPSLSA) has rehabilitated two mentally challenged children of an inmate of ‘Nari Bandi Niketan’ (prison for women) who were languishing in prison along with their mother for the last 10 years.

Plight of two mentally-challenged children aged around 18 years (son) and 20 years (daughter) of inmate Kusumlata’s (name changed), who is serving life sentence, came to light on September 12 last when a team of the UPSLSA visited district prison at Mohanlalganj for inspection.

Both have now been shifted to Drishti Samajik Sansthan, Jankipuram, a shelter –home for especially abled children, run by Dhiresh Bahadur.

The team was led by Ajai Tyagi, member secretary, UPSLSA, of the rank of senior district judge.

While interacting with inmates, Tyagi came to know about Kusumlata and her two children, who were languishing in prison for the past 10 years.

Nayantara Banerjee, superintendent of Nari Bandi Niketan, apprised Tyagi about poor mental health of Kusumlata’s two children.

She also apprised the UPSLSA team about efforts made till date to shift two children to a rehabilitation centre.

Taking serious note of the issue, Tyagi directed chief medical officer, Lucknow, to constitute a medical board for proper examination of both the children.

“After medical examination both the children were found to have serious mental problem. After the medial board’s report, we approached the NGO Drishti Samajik Sanstha for rehabilitation of both the children,” said Ajai Tyagi.

“Now, both the children have been shifted to the Centre (Drishti Samajik Sanstha) were they will be taken proper care,” added Tyagi.

The Drishti Samajik Sanstha provides specialized vocational training, teaching and medical care to the specially-abled children.

The SLSA has also issued a toll-free number 1800-419-0234 and two numbers of its front offices – 7458817333 and 7318055786- for under privileged section of the society who need legal assistance.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 00:19 IST