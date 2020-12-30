e-paper
Home / Lucknow / UPSRTC launches ‘Daamini’ helpline for women passengers

UPSRTC launches ‘Daamini’ helpline for women passengers

lucknow Updated: Dec 30, 2019 20:59 IST
HT Correspondent
UP transport minister Ashok Katariya and others at the launch of the helpline for women passengers.
UP transport minister Ashok Katariya and others at the launch of the helpline for women passengers.
         

Strengthening the concept of women’s safety, UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Monday launched ‘Daamini: Dedicated Women Helpline (Calling & WhatsApp Services)’ for female passengers.

Transport minister Ashok Katariya launched the new service at UPSRCT headquarters in the presence of principal secretary, transport, Rajesh Kumar Singh, transport commissioner Dheeraj Sahu, and managing director Raj Shekhar among others.

“The unique number 81142-77777 is subscribed for this “Daamini Mahila Helpline “ . This number will also be painted inside each bus at the appropriate place and also displayed at prominent places in bus stations by 15th January 2020,” Raj Shekhar said.

The helpline has been started under the ‘Nirbhaya Yojana’ funded by the Central government. This will work from 9am to 6pm every day and is exclusively handled by women officers at UPSRTC headquarters and also at regional levels.

“After the office hours, the women passengers can lodge their complaints/issues or to reach out to us on the UPSRTC general Helpline number: 1800-180-2877. After three months, if there be any requirement then this ‘Daamini Helpline’ will be operated for 24 hours,” Shekhar said.

The women passengers, he said, could avail facilities of “normal call, WhatApp call, WhatsApp message, video call, voice message for reaching out to the authorities and to get timely and effective redress of issues related to women passengers”.

“The RMs/ARMs at the region and depot will carry out weekly review of the performance of this helpline and redress of complaints and issues. UPSRTC headquarters will carry out (a review) fortnightly,” the MD said.

