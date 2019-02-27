UPSRTC set to enter Guinness Records

The country’s longest bus-parade scheduled in Prayagraj on February 28 is set to make its way into the Guinness Records, breaking the past record of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to run a fleet of 500 saffron-coloured buses, emblazoned with the Kumbh logo, along the Nawabganj-Soraon route, on a stretch of 3.2 km.

As many as 70 observers from Guinness Book of World Records will witness the attempt of UPSRTC. The Corporation has also issued instructions to regional managers of all the 18 divisions to send buses along with manpower, to Prayagraj, by February 27.

Prayagraj division regional service manager SP Singh said that the successful completion of the event will place both Prayagraj and UPSRTC on the world map. He said that the vehicles that will be used in parade will run for 3.2km at a speed of 15km/hr, maintaining a safe distance of 10 to 12 meters from each other.

Singh said that to ensure the success of the event, entry on the 22km long bypass (Nawabganj-Soraon) will be banned from 10 pm of February 27 till the completion of the event next day.

He said the 22km route has been divided into three zones A, B and C. He said that in case a bus moving ahead stops for any reason, the following one will use the emergency Lane to overtake and come back to the left lane to ensure that the activity continues.

All the buses will be parked on 8.7km route of zone A and will run on the 3.2km road of zone B named as activity area, he added.

The zone C, a stretch of 10km, will be the third region, where the buses will pass from after the parade, said the official.

Singh said that at least 100 officials and staff from different parts of the state will be present on the day to make the event a success.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 12:00 IST