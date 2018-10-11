Uttar Pradesh govt to provide funds for three religious fairs

The state cabinet has decided that the state government will fund the organisation of ‘melas’ (religious fairs) at three ‘shaktipeeths’ (shrines dedicated to Hindu goddesses) in the state, parliamentary affairs and urban development minister Suresh Khanna and energy minister Shrikant Sharma said.

The government will now provide the funds for the ‘melas’ held during Navratri (nine-day period for worship of the goddess Durga and her various forms) at the Lalita Devi temple at Naimisharanya in Sitapur, Pateshwari Devi temple at Tulsipur in Balrampur and Vindhyavasini Devi temple in Mirzapur district.

HOMEBUYERS’ INTERESTS TO BE PROTECTED The cabinet approved The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate (Regulation and development) (Agreement for sale rules) 2018. “New provisions of the agreement to be signed between builders and homebuyers would protect the interests of homebuyers and all the agreements so signed will have to be registered. The state government has modified the draft agreement as received from Delhi. “The agreement will also clearly state the provision of refund to homebuyers if they want to exit the scheme,” said principal secretary, housing, Nitin Gokaran.

At present, a sum of Rs 1.38 crore is being spent on these fairs. These religious fairs held importance beyond the districts in which they were organised, Khanna and Sharma said.

The Uttar Pradesh government also sanctioned over Rs 270.46 crore for various works related to Akharas, infrastructure facilities and others in the Kumbh Mela area ahead of the mega religious gathering in Allahabad in January next year.

The cabinet gave its nod to works worth nearly Rs 5.75 crore related to Akharas and Ashrams in the Kumbh Mela area.

The cabinet also sanctioned Rs 264.71 crore work for construction of pontoon bridges and other works in Kumbh Mela area. About the construction and infrastructure funding for Atal Akhara and Brahm Niwas at Alopi Bagh and Saacha Baba Ashram at Arail, the government made it clear that the land on which construction work was to be carried out was private, owned mostly by Akharas and saints. “However, the government has decided to fund construction and infrastructure development since it is for betterment of the area which would be used by devotees and curious onlookers who are expected in Allahabad for Kumbh,” a government spokesman said.

TOURISM POLICY

The cabinet also approved an amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Policy-2018 to boost tourism with inclusion of new circuits and more places of importance in Uttar Pradesh.

Briefing reporters, energy minister Shrikant Sharma said the amendment would help in giving subsidy to those proposing to invest in tourism infrastructure at places of tourist importance in accordance with memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed ahead of Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit-2018. The places of tourism importance included in the amended policy include Bithoor (Kanpur) in the Ramayana circuit, the Baldeo temple in Brij circuit, Sekha lake (Aligarh) and black buck conservation reserve, Meja (Allahabad) in wild life and eco-tourism circuit.

A new craft circuit too had been added and glass craft of Firozabad and brassware craft of Moradabad included in it.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT ON KHADI

The cabinet also approved a proposal for 5% special discount on retail sales of khadi textile products to mark the 150thbirth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The special discount will remain effective for 60 days. As khadi institutions are giving 20% discount from their own resources, the total discount will be 25% on khadi products.

FUEL FROM PLASTIC WASTE

The cabinet approved request for proposal and draft concession agreement for setting up a plant to produce fuel from the plastic waste in Lucknow.

The plant will be set up on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode and will not put any financial burden on the state government. Besides checking pollution, the plant will help in creating employment opportunities.

RELIEF TO SMALL TRADERS

The state cabinet approved the draft UP Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance 2018 amendment to provide relief to small traders having a turnover of up to Rs 5 crore. The amendment has been necessitated to correct grammatical errors in the original act and amend 24 sections that include provisions to allow three-month time to small traders to file returns.

MOLASSES POLICY

The state cabinet approved molasses policy for 2018-2019. It decided to bring an ordinance to amend section-8 of Molasses Control Act 1964 to export molasses to far-off countries with certain conditions. The facility will be allowed to registered exporters having valid licence. In such cases, the request for import should be received from diplomatic channels and the list of end users will have to be made available to excise department within three months.

An estimated production of 555 lakh quintal molasses is expected in 2018-2019. This will be 2.5% more than the previous year. The new policy provides for reservation of 10% molasses for country made liquor and 2.5% molasses for the production of Indian Made Foreign Liquor. The Union government is promoting production of ethanol (for mixing with petrol) from heavy molasses. This may lead to shortage of molasses based spirit for production of IMFL. Under the policy, reservation will not be applicable on heavy molasses. A provision for implementing Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 has also been made.

DOUBLE TRACK ACCOUNTING SYSTEM

The cabinet approved a proposal to implement double track accounting system in urban local bodies of Uttar Pradesh.The Uttar Pradesh Nagarpalika Account Rules 1918 and Uttar Pradesh Mahapalika Account 1959 will be merged to implement Uttar Pradesh Municipal Account Manual. The new system will come into place in 24 months.

PIPED WATER SUPPLY FOR JHANSI

The cabinet decided to implement the second phase of Mahanagar Reorganisation Drinking Water Scheme for piped water supply in Jhansi with an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore.

OTHER DECISIONS

The cabinet approved a proposal to transfer 12049 hectare land of the Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research for setting up additional Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Lakhimpur-Kheri. It approved new system for subsidy on certified seeds under centrally sponsored schemes.

The cabinet approved the UP Yuva Kalyan evam Prantiya Rakshak Dal/Pradeshik Vikas Dal Officers Service (second amendment) Rules 2018.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 13:16 IST