e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh: Notices to 48 industrial units for violating pollution norms

Uttar Pradesh: Notices to 48 industrial units for violating pollution norms

Of the 48, 28 units were from national capital region and the rest from Lucknow, Kanpur and nearby districts

lucknow Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 09:05 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
A municipal corporation tanker sprays water on trees to reduce air pollution in Prayagraj on Saturday.
A municipal corporation tanker sprays water on trees to reduce air pollution in Prayagraj on Saturday.(ANI)
         

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has issued notices to 48 industrial units across the state this month for failing to adhere to norms for reducing pollution-causing emissions.

The notices were issued as part of efforts to improve the air quality index (AQI), said UPPCB officials.

“These industrial units were found to be running without adhering to guidelines. They have been issued notices regarding the same. They have also been asked to explain their actions or face monetary fines,” said VK Singh, senior environment officer.

Of the 48, 28 units were from national capital region and the rest from Lucknow, Kanpur and nearby districts.

Also Read: Air quality in Noida and Ghaziabad slips again, enters ‘very poor’ zone

On Sunday, the AQI reading of Lucknow reached the “severe” level of 406 and UP’s cities topped the list of the most polluted cities in the country. “Emissions caused by industries and particulate pollution are major factors that contribute to the worsening of AQI. We are trying to limit this so that the air quality can be improved, especially during winters,” said the officer.

The UPPCB had earlier issued guidelines to industries and construction units and asked them to adhere to the guidelines. These guidelines include taking measures like liquid scrubbers, spraying of water, using dust curtains, catalytic converters, closed construction and others to prevent causing harmful emissions.

“We will continue the inspection of these industrial units in days to come and action will be taken against those found to be not following guidelines,” asserted the officer.

tags
top news
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Facebook restores Kisan Ekta Morcha page, says ‘regret the inconvenience caused’
Facebook restores Kisan Ekta Morcha page, says ‘regret the inconvenience caused’
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
Will leave politics if someone tries to abolish MSP, says Haryana CM Khattar 
Will leave politics if someone tries to abolish MSP, says Haryana CM Khattar 
What do we know about coronavirus’ latest strain found in UK
What do we know about coronavirus’ latest strain found in UK
Today’s great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn comes after nearly 400 years
Today’s great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn comes after nearly 400 years
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart
Watch: Temple for Sonu Sood built in Telangana, locals raise ‘Jai Ho’ slogans
Watch: Temple for Sonu Sood built in Telangana, locals raise ‘Jai Ho’ slogans
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In