Uttar Pradesh: Organised crime control bill fails to sail through Vidhan Parishad

The Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Bill (UPCOCB), 2017, which was passed by the Vidhan Sabha in the last session, failed to sail through in the Vidhan Parishad on Tuesday.

The united opposition unanimously rejected the proposal to clear the bill introduced by the Yogi Adityanath government.

On the opposition’s demand, the bill was referred to the select committee in December last year.

The select committee, headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, however, found that the opposition had not suggested any amendments to the Bill for the committee to consider and the report of the committee was tabled in the floor of the upper house accordingly last week.

But on Tuesday, as leader of the house, Dinesh Sharma moved the proposal for consideration of the bill by the members the opposition rejected the proposal with one voice.

“Practically the bill has been defeated in the upper house since the very proposal to consider the same was rejected by the opposition that is in majority,” said a Vidhan Parishad official.

According to him, the bill will now again be sent to the Vidhan Sabha for passage and the bill passed there will be sent back to the Vidhan Parishad for clearance.

“If the Vidhan Parishad rejects the bill again or passes the bill with amendments not acceptable to the lower house or does not pass the bill within one month, then the bill will be deemed to have been passed by both the houses in the form in which it was passed by the Vidhan Sabha for the second time,” he explained.

He said there appeared to be little possibility of the bill getting passed during the current session going by the fact the ongoing budget session will end after two weeks.