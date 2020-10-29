Uttar Pradesh: Panchayat demands capital punishment for killer of Haryana woman

lucknow

Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Karni Sena held a panchayat at Raghunathpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur on Wednesday demanding capital punishment for the killers of the 20-year-old college student who was shot dead on Monday by her stalker and his friend after a botched abduction attempt in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh.

Bhupendra Tomar, Karni Sena’s divisional secretary, claimed hundreds of people from 60 villages with a sizeable Rajput population attended the panchayat. He added they sought adequate compensation for the woman’s family and a fast track court to try the accused.

Additional police superintendent Sarvesh Mishra said 200 to 300 people participated in the panchayat that lasted three hours. He added the panchayat organisers later handed over a memorandum to acting sub-divisional magistrate Pankaj Saxena and that a heavy police force was deployed around the venue of the gathering that ended peacefully.

Tomar said Bajrang Dal’s state president Gaurav Raghav and many other leaders addressed the panchayat and expressed anger over the incident. Tomar linked the murder to alleged forced conversion because the same accused had allegedly kidnapped the woman in 2018 and the matter was settled through a compromise. He said the accused belong to a strong political family and that is why the issue had died down then and police were negligent in providing security to the woman.

He said they will launch a movement if justice was denied to the woman’s family, which is originally from Raghunathpur.