Hathras gangrape case: CBI continues probe in village

lucknow

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 08:45 IST

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has continued its investigation in Boolgarhi village of Hathras district in the case of the alleged gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old woman. The case was handed over to CBI and on directions from the Supreme Court, the Allahabad high court is to monitor the probe.

A CBI team of about 15 members reached village Boolgarhi about a fortnight ago and has been questioning those related to case. Since October 13, the CBI team has been in Hathras with its camp office in the office of the deputy director, agriculture.On its arrival on October 13,the team went to the crime scene. It also met the women in the aggrieved family at their residence and called both the brothers and father to its office.

Also read | Bareilly STF reaches Hathras

The CBI team has also extensively interrogated the family members of the four accused and visited the accused in Aligarh jail. The team also visited JN Medical College of Aligarh and interacted with doctors and staff that had treated the woman till September 28 when she was shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where she died.

Initially, a Special Investigating Team (SIT) began the probe after orders from the state government but later, chief minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a CBI probe.

This Tuesday, the CBI team interrogated the family members of the accused. The team also surveyed the area for various routes from agriculture fields leading to the village.

Interestingly, mother of Luv Kush Sikarwar – one of the accused – has claimed her son to be a minor but has given nothing in writing to the officials and the court. On Wednesday, the team summoned the school headmaster with the admissions register, perhaps to verify Sikarwar’s mother’s claims.

Meanwhile, the woman’s family has expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court directions. The family had initially asked for a judicial probe.