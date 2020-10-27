e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Hathras gangrape case: Bareilly STF reaches woman’s village

Hathras gangrape case: Bareilly STF reaches woman’s village

The team visited the crime scene, and the woman’s house on Monday evening

lucknow Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 08:56 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Agra
A CBI team at the spot where the woman was cremated, in Hathras earlier this month.
A team of the special task force (STF) from Bareilly has visited the village of the woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Hathras. The team, which was formed to probe the alleged conspiracy angle in the case, visited the crime scene, under Chandpa police station in Boolgarhi village, and the woman’s house on Monday evening.

“There was an STF team from Bareilly but they did not contact us,” said the Hathras superintendent of police.

Apart from the case with STF, Bareilly, two cases are registered at Chandpa police station and one is assigned to the Noida STF. The two cases with Chandpa police are also regarding the conspiracy to cause riots while the one with STF, Noida, has sections of sedition.

