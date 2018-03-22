Uttar Pradesh: ‘Signs’ of callousness in state capital!

Signages are meant to assist commuters and tourists in finding their destination. But over two dozen sign boards installed across the city bear spelling errors, portraying a poor image of the state capital.

A number of such sign boards belong to the tourism department and the Public Works Department (PWD), say heritage activists.

‘Mockery of Lucknow’s history’ Heritage activist S Mohammed Haider has taken up the issue of spelling errors on signages with the tourism department and the PWD.

He filed a fresh complaint with the tourism department and the PWD, seeking removal of such hoardings

Noted historian Yogesh Praveen says spelling errors in the names of historical structures are no less than a mockery of Lucknow’s history.

Citizens and historians say ‘erroneous signages’ show the callousness of officials engaged in the installation of signages. They also raised a question mark over the schooling of officials, emphasising that spell checks must be ensured while setting up signages.

A signage, with UP Tourism logo on it, near the Residency, spells Residency as ‘Rasidency’. The same signage also shows Teele Wali Masjid as ‘Tile Wali Masjid’.

It’s really awful to see such spelling errors, especially on the sign boards of the tourism department. It reflects the schooling and callous approach of tourism department officers towards the city’s rich heritage.” S Mohammed Haider, heritage activist

Another signboard of UP Tourism near Parivartan Chowk installed outside Maqbara Mushir Zadi reads ‘Murshid Zadi ka Makbara’. Ironically, the erroneous board is next to another signage, installed by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which bears the correct spelling of the nawabi era structure.

Another signage, bearing UP Tourism logo on Sibtainabad Imambara campus reads it as ‘Siptainabad Imambara’.

A signboard installed by the PWD near Hotel Clarks Awadh reads Shani temple as ‘Shani Tample’. And the one near Hanuman Setu temple reads ‘Hanuman Setu Tample’.

Similarly, there are other sign boards that bear spelling errors.

“It’s really awful to see such spelling errors, especially on the sign boards of the tourism department. It reflects the schooling and callous approach of tourism department officers towards the city’s rich heritage,” says S Mohammed Haider, a heritage activist who has taken up the issue of spelling errors on signages with the tourism department and the PWD.

Around a month back, Haider approached the tourism department, mentioning about the spelling errors on signboards. But the department apparently paid no heed towards the written complaint.

“Such spelling errors present a bad image of the state capital that recently hosted the investors’ summit. The officials concerned should be held responsible for the callousness,” he adds.

The heritage activist has also filed a fresh complaint with the tourism department and the PWD, seeking removal of such hoardings.

“We hire government agencies and give them the name of the tourism site or place in writing.” An officer with tourism department.

Noted historian Yogesh Praveen says spelling errors in the names of historical structures are no less than a mockery of Lucknow’s history. “The department concerned should take stern action against the officials who are least aware of the city’s heritage structures,” he says.

However, tourism department officials deny their role saying they hire government agencies for the installation of sign boards and it’s their fault.

“We hire government agencies and give them the name of the tourism site or place in writing,” says an officer with tourism department.

But the officer failed to answer when asked whether officials cross check the spellings after the sign board is installed.

PK Singh, joint director, UP tourism, too calls it a flaw and blames officers at the local level. He assured that all faulty sign boards would be replaced within a week.