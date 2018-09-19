Varanasi couple name baby boy born on September 17 after PM Modi

A couple in Varanasi named their newborn baby after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Narayan Kesari and Suman Kesari of Vishweshwarganj area were blessed with a baby boy on September 17, the day when the PM was celebrating his birthday with schoolchildren and slum kids in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Keeping in view the occasion, the couple decided to name the baby boy after the PM.

“I run a general store but I hope that my son would make the country proud and become a famous personality when he grows up. As he was born on September 17, the birthday of PM Modi, we named him ‘Narendra Modi’,” Narayan said.

Praising Modi, the couple said his birthday celebrations proved lucky for them and they were blessed with a child.

“I want my son to bring laurels for the country,” Suman said.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 14:18 IST