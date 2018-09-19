Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 19, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Varanasi couple name baby boy born on September 17 after PM Modi

Praising Modi, the couple said his birthday celebrations proved lucky for them and they were blessed with a child.

lucknow Updated: Sep 19, 2018 14:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Varanasi
varanasi,varanasi couple name baby after PM Modi,Narendra Modi's birthday
Narayan Kesari and Suman Kesari of Varanasi have decided to name their newborn after PM Modi as the baby was born on September 17, Modi’s birthday. (HT Photo )

A couple in Varanasi named their newborn baby after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Narayan Kesari and Suman Kesari of Vishweshwarganj area were blessed with a baby boy on September 17, the day when the PM was celebrating his birthday with schoolchildren and slum kids in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Keeping in view the occasion, the couple decided to name the baby boy after the PM.

“I run a general store but I hope that my son would make the country proud and become a famous personality when he grows up. As he was born on September 17, the birthday of PM Modi, we named him ‘Narendra Modi’,” Narayan said.

Praising Modi, the couple said his birthday celebrations proved lucky for them and they were blessed with a child.

“I want my son to bring laurels for the country,” Suman said.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 14:18 IST

tags

more from lucknow