Veg-non veg row: AMU to install CCTV cameras in kitchens

Following allegation by some students that leftover oil of non-vegetarian food was used for cooking ‘pooris’ for vegetarian students, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to install CCTV cameras in kitchens to “maintain the sensitivity of vegetarians.”

The AMU move comes in the wake of demand of a section of students to maintain the standard of food served to them after the November 26 incident at SS North hostel in which ‘pooris’ for vegetarian students was allegedly cooked in oil used for ‘chicken fry’.

Somveer Singh, a student leader, had raised the issue and appraised the vice chancellor through a mail on November 30.

The AMU administration had denied the allegation but constituted a committee to look into the complaint. The staff at the hostel kitchen was also reshuffled.

To begin with AMU has decided to install five CCTV cameras.

“We are installing five CCTV cameras in the beginning so as to keep an eye on the food being prepared and also to maintain its standard,” stated Shafey Kidwai, spokesperson for the varsity.

The varsity also clarified that there are separate utensils for cooking vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

Meanwhile, the students have welcomed the varsity move to install CCTV cameras in kitchens.

