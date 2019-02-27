Verification of domestic help: Not as easy as it seems

In January last month, one Dipender Singh, a resident of Sarsawan area of Lucknow submitted an application in the nearby police outpost for police verification of his newly hired domestic help. Almost two months have passed and he is still waiting for communication from the police.

“I wanted to be assured about the background of my domestic help who is a resident of Hardoi in Barabanki district. I submitted his details to police but have not received any verification,” Singh said. Dipendra who works in private sector is not the only one who is facing such situation.

The recent case of robbery at the house of former IAS officer Rajkishore Yadav in Ghazipur is an eye-opener while highlighting the significance of verification of domestic help. Yadav’s residence was robbed in broad day light and police investigation revealed the role of domestic helps in the planning and execution of crime. The house help along with nine others were arrested on Monday.

Sources claimed, despite repeated stress from senior police officials, the service of domestic help verification has not been streamlined, largely because of the lax response of local police personnel.

As per the existing system, one can either apply for verification physically or do the same online. According to senior officials, once applied, the verification process is completed within a week’s time. However, the situation is different in reality. “It took the local police over three weeks to verify my domestic help. That too when I visited the police station several times,” recounted Deepak Dubey, a resident of Vibhuti Khand area.

The system is even worse online. One can use the UP Police application to register a domestic help verification request or can do the same via the official website. But people who have opted the facility complained that even applying for verification is a tedious task. “I couldn’t even apply for domestic verification on the UPCOP mobile application at it showed technical glitches,” said Rahul Kumar a resident Telibagh area.

Commenting over the issue, SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said, “I have asked all the officials concerned to look into the process and expedite it. The officials have been asked to ensure that the verification process is completed within a week.”

ADG Technical Services Ashutosh Pandey could not be reached for a comment despite several attempts.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 13:25 IST