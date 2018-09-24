VHP men in UP’s Meerut barge into medical student’s house, manhandle him and female classmate

A group of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) men in Merrut barged into the house of a Muslim medical student on Sunday when he was studying with a Hindu female classmate and manhandled both of them before taking them to a police station.

Led by its local leader Manish Kumar, the group accused the youth of being involved in ‘love jihad’ , insulted the couple in public and forced them to sit at a police station for several hours.

They also called some media persons to the Medical College police station and asked them to click photographs of the students and intimidated the outnumbered police personnel when they objected.

The policemen then informed senior officials who sent additional police force to control the situation.

Late in the evening, the girl was handed over to her parents and her friend was also allowed to go. No one from the mob has been arrested.

Superintendent of Police (city) Ranvijay Singh said the police have received some videos and were trying to identify the troublemakers and their organisation. “Stern action would be initiated against them if found involved in any illegal activities,” said Singh.

VHP leader Manish Kumar was unrepentant and adamant. “People can’t be allowed to do anything in society even if the apex court allows adults to choose their partners,” he said.

He accused the Muslim student of laying a love jihad trap “to spoil the life of the girl.”

The girl belongs to the neighbouring Hapur district and the youth is a resident of Kithore town in Meerut district. They are students of Meerut Medical College and often study together at the youth’s rented residence.

