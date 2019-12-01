VHP, prominent seer reject suggestion for golden Ram temple

lucknow

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 20:10 IST

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and prominent seer Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati on Sunday rejected the suggestion for a change in the model of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

They attacked Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati for suggesting a golden Ram temple in Ayodhya, instead of the one made of carved stones lying at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, disciple of Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati, is heading the Ayodhya Sri Ram Janmabhoomi ‘Ramalaya Nyas’.

Last week, Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati had triggered a controversy by suggesting a golden Ram temple in Ayodhya, instead of the one based on the VHP’s model, which was prepared around 30 years ago.

The VHP also accused Avimukteshwaranand of creating hurdles in construction of the Ram temple.

Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati said: “The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to constitute a trust for construction of Ram Mandir. Ramalaya Trust is a personal organisation and the Hindu community has nothing to do with it.

“Ram temple will be constructed on the existing model. Every citizen of the country has accepted this model. Even this model was presented in Supreme Court (in the Ayodhya title dispute case). Temple will be constructed on this model only. It could be extended. But the model will remain the same,” said Vasudevanand Saraswati.

On the proposed Trust and its members, the seer said: “It is the responsibility of the Centre to decide about the Trust. However, I want the Trust must be constituted by incorporating the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and other intellectuals of the country,” asserted Vasudevanand Saraswati.

The VHP accused the Ramalaya Trust of creating road blocks in construction of Ram Mandir.

“The Ramalaya Trust is trying to misguide people. Saints of Ayodhya have accepted the existing model of Ram temple,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

“After the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of Ram temple, several trusts have surfaced which have never contributed to the Ram temple movement. The Ram temple will not be constructed with gold but will be made of carved stones lying at the Karyashaala,” Sharma said.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas had spearheaded the Ram temple movement across the country since 1990s.

Piles of carved stone pillars and slabs are lying at the Karyashaala in Ayodhya.

Many devout Ram-worshipers touch the slabs with hands and forehead in reverence at the Karyashaala.

The ‘Shilanyas’ for the temple took place on November 10, 1989. On August 30, 1990, the Karyashaala was set up, and stone consignments started coming in. Stone carving work began in 1992.

But, work slowed down since 1997 because of the pendency of the case in the court.

The Supreme Court, in its November 9 verdict, unanimously ruled in favour of Ram temple in Ayodhya and also directed the Centre to allocate five-acre land in Ayodhya for a mosque.

The existing Ram temple model was designed by Chandrakant Bhai Sonpura of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in 1989. His grandfather had designed the famous Somnath Temple.

Models of the Ram temple are kept at the Karsevakpuram and Karyashaala, both in Ayodhya.