Video-streaming the stress-buster!

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 17:19 IST

Video chats on Zoom, WhatsApp, Instagram and other live-streaming applications are doing wonders in connecting near and dear ones during the lockdown, even as it fights loneliness and disconnect.

“We are connecting with each other on Zoom. I am talking and reconnecting with some of my friends I have not spoken to for over two years. I am connecting with relatives like never before. We are playing online tambola, Quarantine Ludo and Monopoly. It’s back to childhood games that is a great stress-buster,” says Lucknowite Vani Juneja, who’s into surgical items’ and textile trade.

She was chatting with contacts in Jaipur, Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai and another in Lucknow. “Due to the surgical trade, days are usually hectic as it’s an essential commodity. But once at home, these video chats are great means to relax and talk to so many people at a go,” she added.

Sheeri Siddiqui said that she last connected with her sister, Farhana, in Agra and brother in Kannauj. “I am connecting with my siblings and friends while most of them reside in different parts of the country. So, even though we are away from each other we are connecting through WhatsApp video chats. Our family can see each other during these tough times and know about our well being.”

Besides video chats reading books is also a great stress-buster for her. “To combat stress, we talk about childhood memories and try new recipes. I write poems and share them during our chats. We also play online games, which keeps us engaged,” she adds.

Amity University psychology professor Manju Agarwal said, “Technology is playing a great part in these tough times. Had it been the 80s or 90s, it would have been very tough. We celebrated our grandson, Rohan’s 7th birthday online. They are in Mumbai, and we, around 25 people, from not just India but abroad too, celebrated his birthday on Zoom application. We had a grand party, we danced, clapped, sang and had a lot of fun.

“Those who are positive will look for options. Meeting through video chats, talking on the phone, refreshing memories by looking at old photos, playing with family members, there are so many things one can do. The problem is people with a negative mindset. Depression comes to them as they don’t look for options,” the psychologist said.

Agarwal had a suggestion. “Everything is good that makes you feel good. I am a workaholic and never imagined spending so much time at home, but trust me, there is so much to do that I am not finding any free time. I am doing meditation, watching movies, trying new dishes, connecting with relatives more than I ever have. I was hardly on social media but now I am finding time for it and I see it’s also turning very positive.”

A US-based journal has also given a similar suggestion. It recommends people reconnect with family members or friends via phone or video-chat during these stressful times.