Vidhan Parishad chairman asks UP government to table Gomti riverfront inquiry report

Vidhan Parishad chairman Ramesh Yadav on Tuesday directed the state government to table the judicial inquiry report of the alleged corruption in the Gomti riverfront project before the house.

Raising the issue under Rule 39 (A), Samajwadi Party’s Ahamad Hasan, Shatrudra Prakash and Sanjay Lathar alleged that the probe conducted by a panel headed by a retired High Court judge was against the basic principle of natural justice.

They argued the party accused in the probe was not given an opportunity to present its case. The SP members demanded that the probe report should be tabled on the floor of the house for all the members to see and debate.

Earlier, Congress’ Deepak Singh moved a breach of privilege motion against a police officer of Amethi demanding that the cop be asked to appear before the House to explain his misconduct with Singh during the party president Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi visit on January 15.

Read:CBI takes up Lucknow’s Gomti River Front case; FIR against 8 engineers

He said the police officer breached Singh’s privilege as an MLC by stopping him from participating in a meeting in the Salon town area. Members of other parties and groups also supported him following which the chair referred the matter to the House’s privilege committee for necessary action.

Deepak Singh told media persons that the privilege committee will summon the police officer to the House to explain his conduct.

During the question hour, SP members staged a walkout accusing the government of fudging figures related to the number of farmers who benefited from the ongoing debt redemption scheme.